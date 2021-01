The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) served the Head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, with the suspicion of committing criminal offenses against justice.

The press service of the authority has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation, in agreement with the Acting Prosecutor General, served the judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, who exercises the administrative functions of its chairperson, with suspicion of committing criminal offenses against justice under Part 2 of Article 384, Article 386 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (knowingly false testimony, combined with the artificial creation of evidence for the defense, bribery of a witness in order to refuse to testify)," the statement reads.

It is noted that, disregarding the requirements of the Constitution and the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code, acting in order to prevent the establishment of the truth in criminal proceedings in which he is a suspect, this judge continues to arrive at the workplace, to prevent the establishment of the truth in criminal proceedings, provision by subordinates of documents at the request of the pre-trial investigation body and the appearance of persons on the summons of the investigator.

Moreover, the head of the Constitutional Court, after serving with a suspicion, imitates its non-delivery, failure to acquire the status of a suspect, visiting the workplace.

"The secretariat of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine has actually been turned into a law firm of its chairperson, since the latter prepares, prints, registers, sends documents for the chairperson of the court that have nothing to do with constitutional proceedings, but only related to his participation in criminal proceedings," the statement reads.

It is also indicated that otherwise than by removing the judge of the Constitutional Court and at the same time its chairperson, it is impossible to prevent the risks of the latter's influence on other witnesses in this criminal proceedings - the employees of the Constitutional Court, preventing them from providing documents to the investigator's request, appearing for interrogation, and the like.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, employees of the State Guard Service closed the gates and did not let Tupytskyi go to work.

The Constitutional Court states that the non-admission of Tupytskyi to court will destabilize the work of the establishment.

