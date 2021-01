The Constitutional Court states that keeping of Constitutional Court head, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, who had been removed from the position of a judge, will entail destabilization of the operation of the court.

The press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, January 19, employees of the State Guard Service department did not let Oleksandr Tupytskyi, who had been removed from the position of the Constitutional Court head, into his office.

On December 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed as at decree on removal of Tupytskyi as a judge of the Constitutional Court for a period of two months.

