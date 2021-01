Share Of Russia-Made PCR-Tests Among Those Used In Ukraine Less Than 0.6%, State Does Not Procure Them – Stepa

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, says that the share of polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) produced in the Russian Federation among the tests used in Ukraine is less than 0.6%.

Stepanov has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Ukraine has registered three positions of PCR-tests from Russia distributed via Ukrainian providers.

Besides, Ukraine uses tests from China, the United States, South Korea, Poland, Canada, the Czech Republic, Singapore, Britain, France, and Australia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 18, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 3,939 over January 17 to 1,167,655, and the number of deaths increased by 177 over January 17 to 21,046; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 29.8%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 2.6 times.

According to the report, as at the morning of January 19, there were 1,167,655 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 21,046 lethal cases; besides, 886,248 people had recovered.

On January 18, a total of 3,939 new cases of the disease were recorded, 177 people died, and 15,052 people recovered.

Therefore, as at January 18, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (15,052 vs 3,939).

As at the morning of January 19, the overall number of those, who are staying ill with the Covid-19 (less the recovered and died) made 260,361, down 4.1% over January 18.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (123,634), Odesa region (79,010), and Kharkiv region (75,033).

