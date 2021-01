Ukraine is concerned about the detention of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

This is stated in a commentary by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is deeply concerned about the arrest of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny," the statement reads.

The ministry views the situation around Navalny as a continuation of Russia's practice of attacking human rights and suppressing freedom of speech.

"The detention and politically motivated persecution of political and public figures, representatives of national minorities, journalists, which is systematically practiced by the Kremlin, contradicts the international obligations of the Russian Federation and the relevant treaties in the field of human rights, to which the Russian Federation is a party," the statement says.

Ukraine demands from the Russian Federation to release all illegally detained political prisoners, including citizens of Ukraine.

In turn, the Foreign Ministry calls on the international community to take more decisive action to condemn the repressive practices of the Russian authorities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2020, Ukraine condemned the poisoning of Navalny and expressed concern over the alleged involvement of Russia in this.

