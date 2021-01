The Office of the President notes a slow increase in the incidence of coronavirus Covid-19 in Ukraine.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the President's website following the results of the traditional conference call chaired by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

"Over the past week, 182,437 PCR studies were carried out. The week before last, 160,000 tests were done. Over the past week, 44,402 new cases of the disease were detected. Over the week before last, 41,000 people fell ill. A slow increase in incidence, which can be seen on the graphs, began again. Over the previous week, 13,555 people were hospitalized," the statement reads.

At the meeting, the government, on behalf of Zelenskyy, prepared information on what quarantine restrictions are in effect in other countries.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, in comparison with 18 other European countries, Ukrainian quarantine is the mildest.

“We compared 18 European countries by the severity index, which takes into account a number of indicators. For example, in Italy this index is 87.9, in Germany - 85.1, in Greece - 84, in Austria - 78, in Poland - 71. Ukraine is among 18 countries ranks 16th and has a severity index of 61.5. That is, we have one of the lowest quarantine severity indicators," he said.

Law enforcement officials said that half a thousand entertainment venues and restaurants, more than 60 malls and 40 clubs were closed due to violation of quarantine rules.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy emphasized the need for the Cabinet of Ministers to be ready for vaccination.

"The first to be vaccinated are medical workers, military personnel, and the elderly, since they are in the main risk group. I know that the Ministry of Health is actively preparing to sign the first contracts. People must know clearly when vaccination begins, how it will take place, and know that they will be taken care of," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that vaccination is a challenge for the whole world, and in every country, governments face new challenges.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers is not discussing the issue of extending the lockdown after January 24.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources