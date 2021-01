Ukraine To Build Bridge Over River Dniester On Kyiv-Chisinau Highway With State Budget Funds, Without Involvem

Ukraine will build a bridge on River Dniester on the Kyiv-Chisinau highway with state budget funds and without the participation of Moldova or donors.

The Office of the President of Ukraine’s deputy head Ihor Zhovkva announced this during an interview on the TSN television channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The construction of this bridge will be financed with funds from Ukraine’s state budget. I emphasize that the construction of the entire bridge is being financed by Ukraine," he said.

Besides, Ukraine will finance the construction of the section of the highway from Kyiv to the bridge.

Moldova will finance its section of the highway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced on January 12 that European partners could be involved in the project for construction of a Yampil-Kasauti border bridge across River Dniester on the Chisinau – Soroka – Yampil – Kyiv highway.

