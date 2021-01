Cabinet Publishes Procedure For Using UAH 1.4 Billion Allocated For Procurement Of Vaccines Against Coronaviru

The Cabinet of Ministers has published the procedure for using funds in the amount of UAH 1.377 billion allocated for the procurement of vaccines against coronavirus.

The corresponding decree No. 23 of January 13 was published on the government's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document states that the procurement of vaccines is carried out by the international organization Crown Agents.

The main manager of funds and responsible for the implementation of the budget program is the Ministry of Health.

According to the procedure, the allocated funds can be used to: 1) directly purchase vaccines against coronavirus; 2) procurement of goods and services related to the procurement of vaccines provided by a specialized procurement organization; 3) procurement of services related to supplies within the framework of activities necessary to vaccinate the population against acute respiratory disease COVID-19; 4) payment for banking services.

It is possible to make an advance payment for a period not exceeding 12 months for each separate batch of vaccine.

Also attached to the decree is a list of medicines purchased to vaccinate the population against coronavirus infection.

It contains the international non-proprietary name of the drug - a vaccine against the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The type of vaccine and its manufacturers are not specified in the document.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Crown Agents will receive payment for the procurement of vaccines against coronavirus in the amount necessary to cover operating costs after fulfilling all the terms of the contract.

The Cabinet of Ministers authorized the international organization Crown Agents to purchase vaccines against coronavirus for Ukraine instead of the state enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine.

There was a conflict between the Minister and the leadership of the state enterprise over a contract for the purchase of vaccines against coronavirus produced by the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech.

Arsen Zhumadilov, director general of the Medical Procurement of Ukraine state enterprise, accused Stepanov of delaying and disrupting negotiations on Ukraine's purchase of a vaccine against coronavirus.

In response, Stepanov accused the SE of ineffective procurement and discrediting Ukraine in front of international partners.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources