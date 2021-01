Cabinet Sets Gas Price For Household Consumers At UAH 6.99 Per Cubic Meter For Period Of February And Till End

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has set the gas price for household consumers at the level of UAH 6.99 per cubic meter for a period from February until the end of the quarantine.

The said decision was taken at an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday, January 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that after taking the said decision, the gas price for most of the Ukrainians will go down by 30%, and by almost 40% for some.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities is planning to lower the tariffs by 4-30% for gas distribution for 14 gas distribution companies.

