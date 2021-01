The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) fears the repeated recognition by the Constitutional Court of electronic declaration as unconstitutional.

The chairman of the NACP Oleksandr Novikov said this in a video message posted on the NACP page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine found in the bins a constitutional idea of ​​2015 on the law ‘On the prevention of corruption’. The declaration may again be declared unconstitutional. For the second time in three months. Such is the exquisite farce from the Constitutional Court," he said.

At that, Novikov called the Constitutional Court's decision on electronic declaration of October 27 a positive assessment of the agency's work, since for the first time they began to check the declarations of judges not "for show" and for the first time they began to draw up administrative protocols for such important officials.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 15, the Verkhovna Rada resumed the powers of the NACP to check declarations and monitor the way of life of officials.

The Rada also resumed criminal liability for declaring false data with restriction of freedom for up to two years for false declaration in the amount of over UAH 9 million.

