Kyivpastrans Reduces Number Of Vehicles On Routes By 10% Due To Decrease In Passenger Traffic During Lockdown

The Kyivpastrans utility company has reduced the number of public transport on routes by 10% due to a decrease in passenger traffic during the lockdown.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the government's imposition of a lockdown was intended to restrict movement and crowds.

Public transport during quarantine works in order to transport passengers who travel to work or on urgent matters.

“Therefore, I once again urge residents of the capital to use ground public transport and subway only if necessary. I note that the passenger traffic in transport has slightly decreased. In this regard, the Kyivpastrans utility company reduced the number of buses, trolleybuses and trams on the lines by 10%. Accordingly, the intervals of movement have increased slightly. All routes of ground public transport are working, not a single one has been suspended," Klitschko said.

He recalled that the transportation of passengers is carried out in the number of seats, and the entire rolling stock of ground public transport is disinfected twice a day.

"The metropolitan subway operates as usual. But the passenger traffic in it has significantly decreased since the beginning of the pandemic. From 1.5 million to 900,000 passengers daily. The subway also continues to intensify disinfection of both train cars and stations," Klitschko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 280 million passengers used the Kyiv subway in 2020, which is 56% less than in 2019.

