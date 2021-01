Kyiv Ups Number Of Beds For Patients With Coronavirus To 5,000 At Expense Of Ukrzaliznytsia Medical Institutio

Kyiv has increased the number of beds for patients with coronavirus to 5,000 at the expense of medical institutions of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, the occupancy of beds has decreased to 33%.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The city has designated more than 5,000 beds in 29 medical institutions of the capital for receiving patients with coronavirus. Three of them are Ukrzaliznytsia institutions. Today, 23 medical institutions are already receiving patients with coronavirus, where 4,000 beds have been prepared. Of these, more than 3,100 beds are equipped with oxygen supply systems, in particular 2,120 - with centralized supply," he said.

According to him, there are still 993 oxygen concentrators in Kyiv medical institutions.

Klitschko noted that the city allocated almost UAH 30 million to increase beds with oxygen supply systems - this is funds for overhaul of oxygen supply systems.

Another UAH 7.4 million was spent on the purchase of oxygen concentrators.

"Today 1,294 patients with coronavirus are being treated in hospitals of medical institutions of the capital. Of these, seven are children, 812 patients are in grave condition. 1,096 people receive oxygen support. 22 patients are under lung ventilators. The occupancy of beds in communal medical institutions today is over 33%,” Klitschko noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of December 11, Klitschko stated the occupancy of beds in medical institutions in Kyiv was 48%.

On January 14, the number of cases of coronavirus in Kyiv increased by 896 people to 121,082, deaths - by 20 to 2,161.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources