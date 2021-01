Court To Begin Considering Case Against Russian State Duma Member Zhirinovsky For Financing DPR And LPR Milita

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv will begin considering the case against Russian State Duma member Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who is accused of financing the militants of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" and the "Luhansk People's Republic," on January 19.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He is accused of committing a criminal offense under Section 3 of Article 27 and Section 3 of Article 258-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing of terrorism).

Mikhail Degtyarev and Alexey Didenko are named as his accomplices in the case.

The preliminary hearing in the criminal proceedings will take place at 10:00 a.m. on January 19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office sent the case against Zhirinovsky to court in 2018.

