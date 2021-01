Population's Deposits With Banks Up 3% To UAH 675.2 Billion In December

The volume of funds placed by individuals on bank accounts in hryvnia and foreign currency, according to operational data, increased by 3% to UAH 675.218 billion as of January 1 against December 1.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from the data provided by the National Bank of Ukraine.

In 2020, the funds deposited by individuals on bank accounts have risen by 24.5% from UAH 542.302 billion.

In December, the hryvnia deposits with commercial banks rose by 4.9% to UAH 397.7 billion.

In December, the foreign currency deposits of the population in the hryvnia equivalent increased by 0.3% to UAH 277.6 billion.

In December, deposits of legal entities with Ukrainian commercial banks (both in the hryvnia and foreign currency) rose by 6.6% to UAH 656.4 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the funds deposited by individuals on accounts of commercial banks rose by 8.6% from UAH 501.7 billion to UAH 542.3 billion.

In 2018, the funds deposited by individuals on accounts of commercial banks rose by 7.3% from UAH 472.2 billion.

