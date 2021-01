Hryvnia Exchange Rate In Ukraine Should Be 10.95 UAH/USD Under Big Mac Index – The Economist

The dollar has to cost 10.95 UAH/USD in Ukraine in compliance with the Big Mac index of the Economist.

This follows from the results of the respective research by the Economist, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At present, the cost of a Big Mac in Ukraine is UAH 62, and USD 5.66 in the United States.

Based on this information, one dollar should cost UAH 10.95.

That means that the hryvnia is understated by 61.1%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the hryvnia exchange rate on the interbank foreign currency market fell by 19.25% from 23.74 UAH/USD to 28.31 UAH/USD.

