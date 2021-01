The state has developed and opened an English-language website for foreigners about modern Ukraine ukraine.ua.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs managed to get under the control of the state, not individuals and companies, the Internet domain ukraine.ua. Now this address will host a website that will tell the world about Ukraine," he said.

One of the sections of the site tells about cities and places that are worth visiting in Ukraine, as well as about its history and modern culture.

The second section talks about investment opportunities, the third one for study.

In the future, it is planned to supplement the English-language version of the site with French, German, Spanish, Arabic and Chinese.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the list of countries to which Ukrainian tourists are allowed to enter has expanded from 59 to 83 since the beginning of the year.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources