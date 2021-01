Poroshenko's Wife Maryna Declares UAH 66,000 Of Salary In Poroshenko Fond, Jaguar Car For UAH 455,000 And Purs

The wife of the former President (2014-2019) Petro Poroshenko, a member of the Kyiv City Council from the European Solidarity party, Maryna Poroshenko, has declared UAH 66,000 of salary in the Poroshenko Charity Fund, a Jaguar car for UAH 455,000 and purses from Chanel, Dior and Fendi for 2019.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She submitted her declaration on December 14 as a member of the Kyiv City Council.

The wife of the ex-President owns a residential building (343.6 square meters) and a land plot (1,875 square meters) in the village of Petropavlivske of Kyiv region, as well as in common ownership with her son Oleksii, she owns an apartment in Kyiv with an area of ​​80.66 square meters.

Maryna Poroshenko also declared 10 jewelry (earrings, bracelets, pendants) of the brands Cartier, Dior, Carrera y Carrera, Damiani, two mink coats and one sable sheepskin coat.

She has EUR 3,700, UAH 22,000 and USD 89 on accounts in the International Investment Bank.

Of the husband's declared property, cash is indicated in the amount of USD 47.800 million and UAH 401 million, as well as USD 3.9 million and GBP 240,700 in bank accounts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 58-year-old Maryna Poroshenko topped the list of the European Solidarity party in the elections to the Kyiv City Council in the autumn of 2020, and since December she has been a member of the Kyiv City Council.

Petro Poroshenko has declared UAH 772.9 million of income for 2019.

