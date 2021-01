Warming Centers Will Be Opened In All Regions For Period Of Significant Drop In Air Temperature - Cabinet

The Cabinet of Ministers states that warming centers will be opened in all regions for the period of significant drop in air temperature, and snow-removing equipment will work on the roads.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For the period of a significant drop in temperature in all regions, a chain of warming centers will be deployed, in regions with intense precipitation on difficult road sections, snow removal and spreading equipment will work," the statement reads.

This decision was made at a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies due to possible emergencies associated with the complication of weather conditions on the territory of Ukraine during January 13-17.

According to the decision of the commission, the regional and Kyiv city state administrations, with the participation of local governments, are obliged to deploy a chain of warming centers in settlements for a period of significant temperature drop (from -10 degrees and below) and provide them with food, disposable dishes, fuel and other essential items. They also need to inform the population about the locations of such centers through the media and social services.

It is also noted that social services should step up work to provide assistance to vulnerable segments of the population in order to prevent frostbite.

Besides, the decision of the commission stipulates that the Ministry of Energy, together with the regional and Kyiv city administrations, must ensure the stable operation of electricity, heat and gas supply systems for settlements and potentially hazardous facilities, and in the case of an accident, first of all, restore the life support systems of hospitals, educational institutions, other socially significant objects and the residential sector.

The statement also notes that in regions where intense precipitation is expected, regional state administrations are obliged to bring snow removal and sprinkling equipment to the most difficult road sections, to alert such equipment to interact with adjacent regions where heavy snowfalls are forecasted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the forecasts of the Ukrainian Weather Center, deterioration of weather conditions is expected in Ukraine.

Also, on January 15-16, the temperature is expected to decrease at night to 12-18 degrees below zero, in some places in the northern regions - up to 21 degrees below zero, during the day - up to 10-16 degrees below zero; on January 17-18, cold weather will remain.

