Cabinet Raises Floor Retail Price For Sparkling Wines From UAH 89 To 109 Per Bottle

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has raised the floor retail price for sparkling wines and carbonated wines from UAH 89 to UAH 109 per bottle (0.7-0.75 liter).

The Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the major problem is manipulations with names and prices on the market, when an imported product is sold at a price of a sparkling wine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine raised the floor wholesale and retail prices for alcoholic drinks.

