Hungary’s Foreign Affairs Minister Szijjarto Will Visit Ukraine Late In January

Foreign affairs minister of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, will pay a visit to Ukraine late in January.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Hungary is an important partner for Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has accused Hungary of interference in local election on October 25 via direct agitation by Hungarian officials for the Party of Hungarians of Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources