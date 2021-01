The Ministry of Social Policy states it will continue to pay social pensions that have been awarded until 2021.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the ministry.

It is noted that temporary assistance awarded from January 01, 2018 to December 31, 2020 in accordance with the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers dated December 27, 2017 No. 1098 "On approval of the Procedure for awarding temporary state social assistance to a non-working person who has reached general retirement age, but did not receive the right for a pension benefit" to be paid until the age at which a person becomes entitled to a pension benefit.

As of December 1, 2020, 36,458 people received temporary assistance (social pension).

For those who have already been granted temporary assistance, allowance continue to be paid until they become eligible for a pension.

Besides, it is clarified that, in accordance with the Regulation on the procedure for assigning housing subsidies, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated October 21, 1995 No. 848 (as amended), citizens have the right to receive housing subsidies.

That is, social support for persons who have reached the retirement age defined in Part 1 of Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine on Compulsory State Pension Insurance, and who have not received the pension insurance record provided for by the norms of this article, provided they have at least 15 years of pension insurance record, can be provided not only through the appointment of such assistance, but through the appointment of state social assistance to low-income families, the provision of social services, unemployment benefits and housing subsidies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Social Policy states that persons with pension insurance record of at least 18 years can retire at 63 in 2021.

