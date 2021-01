Persons With At Least 18 Years Of Pension Insurance Record Can Retire At 63 In 2021 - Social Policy Ministry

The Ministry of Social Policy states that individuals with at least 18 years of pension insurance record can retire at 63 in 2021.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the ministry.

"From January 1, 2021, persons who do not have a pension insurance record of 28 years, but who have at least 18 years of pension insurance record, will be able to retire at the age of 63. Other persons with a pension insurance record of at least 15 years will be able to retire at the age of 65," the Ministry of Social Policy said.

Those who have already been granted temporary assistance (social pension) continue to receive benefits until they are eligible for a pension.

Besides, the Law of Ukraine on State Social Assistance to Persons Not Eligible for a Pension and Persons with Disabilities stipulates that persons who have a pension insurance record of less than 15 years may receive state social assistance upon reaching the age of 65.

The same assistance can be received by persons with disabilities who do not have the necessary pension insurance record for assigning a pension, and children who are not entitled to a survivor's pension.

The Law of Ukraine on State Social Assistance to Low-Income Families provides for state assistance to such persons in the amount of 100% of the subsistence minimum, and for children - 130% of the subsistence minimum.

For persons of pre-retirement age who have lost their jobs, unemployment assistance is an equally important program of state support.

For persons of pre-retirement age (two years before the onset of the right to retirement), the law provides for the opportunity to receive unemployment benefits for 720 calendar days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last year, the Verkhovna Rada introduced social assistance to single pensioners who have reached the age of 80 and need outside care, in the amount of 40% of the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost the ability to work.

