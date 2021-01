Facebook Removes 27 Accounts, 37 Pages, 21 Groups Associated With European Solidarity Party In December

The Facebook social network removed 27 Facebook accounts, 37 pages, and 21 groups, as well as 13 Instagram accounts associated with the European Solidarity party and the Sprava Hromad non-governmental organization (which supports the European Solidarity party’s leader Petro Poroshenko) in December.

Facebook announced this in a statement.

“We removed 27 Facebook accounts, 37 Pages, 21 Groups, and 13 Instagram accounts that originated in Ukraine and focused on domestic audiences. Our investigation found links to individuals associated with both the European Solidarity party and Sprava Hromad, an NGO in Ukraine,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the accounts were removed as part of Facebook’s investigation into suspected coordinated inauthentic behavior.

They disseminated information in support of the European Solidarity party and its leader Petro Poroshenko and criticism of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Some of the information was flagged as untrue by Facebook fact-checkers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Facebook regularly deletes accounts that disseminate false information in a coordinated manner or information that violates the rules of the network while posing as independent.

For example, Facebook closed 78 Facebook accounts, 11 pages, 29 groups, as well as four anti-Ukrainian Instagram accounts in February 2020.

