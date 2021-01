The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has dismissed a criminal case upon alleged high treason by Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, and former president of Ukraine (1994-2005), Leonid Kuchma.

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Volodymyr Viatrovych, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As earlier reported, Yermak and Kuchma signed the protocol on establishment of an advisory council with representatives of self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR); and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was not authorized to recall their signatures, as the document signed is declarative and does not have any legal consequences as against any international agreement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the SSU opened a criminal case upon alleged high treason by Yermak and Kuchma.

