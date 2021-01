The Kyiv City State Administration warns of a significant drop in temperature to -13-18 degrees on January 15-18.

The Kyiv City State Administration announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On January 15-16, a significant decrease in temperature is expected in Kyiv. The Ukrainian Weather Center warned about this. In particular, at night on January 15-16, forecasters predict up to 13-18 degrees of frost, in the afternoon - up to 11-15 degrees of frost. Also cold weather will remain on January 17-18," the statement reads.

It is noted that the Department of Municipal Security calls for following the basic recommendations in case of a significant drop in air temperature: dress in layers, protect exposed skin, wear only dry shoes, and remember that it should not squeeze your leg; do not go out into the cold hungry.

Besides, it is noted that you need to go every hour or half an hour into a warm room, if a person spends the whole day on the street, drink sweetened hot tea or coffee, which will allow you to warm up.

You can not drink alcoholic beverages - alcohol leads to faster heat loss; under no circumstances should you rub the affected area or warm the affected body tissues with hot water or near hot radiators.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv canceled the January 15-17 fairs on Wednesday due to worsening weather.

