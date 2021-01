Cabinet To Fix Gas Price For Household Consumers At UAH 6.99 Per Cubic Meter Of Gas Until Quarantine End

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to fix the gas price for household consumers at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter of gas until the end of the quarantine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on January 13, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is proposed to introduce state regulation of gas prices for all household consumers for the period of quarantine restrictions, or until the end of the current heating season," he said.

Shmyhal stressed that it is proposed to fix the gas price for the population at the level of UAH 6.99 per cubic meter of gas.

He also added that without the introduction of a fixed price, the price of gas for the population in February could reach more than UAH 12 per cubic meter.

“Understanding these risks, I instruct the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of the Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture, the Ministry of Justice and other relevant ministries and central executive authorities to prepare a draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on the introduction of state regulation of the gas price for the period of quarantine restrictions, in order to protect household consumers from abuse in the gas industry," summed up Shmyhal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Provisional Energy Minister Yurii Vitrenko is initiating the establishment of a fixed price for gas for “vulnerable consumers” for a year, with limiting the mark-up of gas supply companies.

On Monday, the issue of reducing gas tariffs for the population was discussed at an energy meeting chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at which Vitrenko presented a preliminary plan to reduce gas tariffs for the population.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources