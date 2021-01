The High Anti-Corruption Court has prolonged until February 8 the ban on leaving Ukraine for President of the Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company, Yevhen Dykhne.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the court also extended his other obligations.

The respective decision was taken on January 6.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court has arrested Dykhne’s property.

The UIA President has paid the bail of UAH 5.3 million.

Dykhne is suspected of unlawful administering the property of the Boryspil International Airport, which allegedly entailed a damage worth over UAH 16.5 million caused to the state.

