On Wednesday, January 13, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will consider a concept of the national scientific and technical space program for 2021-2025.

This follows from the Cabinet of Ministers’ meeting agenda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the Cabinet is planning to consider bills on amendments to some legislative acts as for operation of the state guarantee fund and on amendments to the Law of Ukraine on seeds and planting material.

The agenda mentions a draft presidential decree on military service by citizens at the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a draft order of the President of Ukraine on Ukraine's delegation for the 11th session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at its extraordinary meeting on January 5, the Cabinet of Ministers simplified the procedure of investigating deaths of medical workers from the Covid-19.

