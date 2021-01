SACPO Closes Cases Against Ex-MP Berezkin Because Of His Death

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has closed the criminal proceedings against former parliamentarian Stanislav Berezkin (Vidrodzhennia Party parliamentary group) because of his death.

The SACPO’s spokesperson Olha Postoliuk announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“The cases have indeed been closed,” she said.

According to her, the criminal proceedings were closed at the request of his wife.

Berezkin died as a result of thrombus detachment in December 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SACPO and the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) suspected Berezkin of illegally receiving UAH 0.9 million in rent compensation.

He was also suspected of embezzling USD 20 million from the State Savings Bank (Oschadbank).

