President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invites SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to visit the Museum of Cosmonautics in Ukraine.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today is the birthday of the great Ukrainian scientist, rocket designer and spacecraft designer Serhii Koroliov. Indeed, he was one of the best. I would like to invite his longtime admirer Elon Musk to Ukraine to see the Serhii Koroliov Museum of Cosmonautics," he wrote.

Zelenskyy attached a retweet of Musk's message from July 2020 to the post.

"I spoke to the Koroliov family today. He was one of the best," wrote the CEO of SpaceX.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States asked Musk to provide artificial lung ventilation devices.

