Foreign policy advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France) will meet in Berlin on Tuesday.

Speaker of the Head of the Office of the President, Diplomatic Advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Andrii Yermak, Daria Zarivna, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine arrived in Berlin for a meeting of the Normandy Format leaders' advisors," she said.

The Office promises to promptly inform about the results of the negotiations after the end of the consultations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Format took place on December 9, 2019.

After the expiration of the time allotted for negotiations with Russia on Donbas, Zelenskyy decided to continue negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and not move on to the announced "plan B", since the negotiations yielded results in a year.

