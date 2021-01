Ambassador To United States Yelchenko Will Be Present At Biden’s Inauguration On Behalf Of Ukraine

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Volodymyr Yelchenko, will be present on behalf of Ukraine at the inauguration of Joe Biden.

The embassy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Biden’s inauguration is expected to take place on January 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes for a more active part of the United States in the settlement of the conflict with the Russian Federation after the inauguration of Biden.

Besides, the President of Ukraine wants the United States join the Normandy Four (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France).

