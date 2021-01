In 2020, the base consumer price index increased by 4.5%.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In December 2020, the base consumer price index increased by 0.3%.

Core inflation is a subindex of the consumer price index.

The base consumer price index (core inflation) is the part of inflation that reflects the dynamics of free prices excluding items the prices of which are influenced by administrative and seasonal factors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2020, the base consumer price index increased by 0.7%.

In 2019, the base consumer price index increased by 3.9%.

The state budget for 2020 was revised based on the macroeconomic forecast, which provides for an increase in consumer prices by 11.6% (December to December) instead of the previously planned 5.5%.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources