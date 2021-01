Defense Of Ex-MP Mykytas Appeals Against His Arrest

The defense of the former Member of Parliament Maksym Mykytas appealed against the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi district court of Kyiv, which arrested him without bail in the case of the kidnapping of a lawyer in the capital.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The appeal was filed on January 4.

The complaint was filed to the Kyiv Court of Appeal by lawyer Artur Habrielian.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 31, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv took into custody the former Member of Parliament Maksym Mykytas without the right to release on bail in the case of the kidnapping of a lawyer.

Law enforcement agencies served Mykytas with suspicion of kidnapping a lawyer in Kyiv.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources