IMF Mission Resumes Revision Of Agreement With Ukraine In Stand-By Format From January 11

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) resumes the revision of the agreement with Ukraine in the stand-by format from January 11.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the IMF office in Ukraine.

"The mission of the IMF European Department on the first revision of the program resumes its work today by remote meetings with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities," the IMF said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF mission carried out the first revision of the agreement in the stand-by format from December 21 to 23.

Prior to that, the last time an IMF mission visited Ukraine was in November 2019.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources