Earthquake With Magnitude Of 2.9 Takes Place In Lviv Region January 10

An earthquake 2.9 on the Richter scale takes place in Lviv region on January 10.

This follows from a statement of the Main Center of special control of the State Space Agency of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 20 million in aid to the earthquake-troubled Republic of Croatia.

