The leadership of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (IRP), which has repeatedly stated that Pakistan highly values its relations with Ukraine and wants to further expand cooperation with Kiev in areas of mutual interest, including defense, continues to independently improve its own types of weapons.

As Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported, Pakistan conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1 (Guided Multi Launch Rocket System).

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the Guided Multi Launch Rocket System is capable of delivering a conventional warhead up to a range of 140 kilometers.

The ISPR said that the Weapon System will give the Pakistan army the capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa have also congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the successful conduct of flight test.

On December 30, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) marked a major progress in its national air defense arsenal as it announced beginning the production of the state-of-the-art JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jets, while also acquiring 14 dual-seat JF-17 aircraft.

