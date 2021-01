World Bank Improves Forecast For Ukraine's GDP Growth In 2021 From 1.5% To 3%

The World Bank has improved its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 from 1.5% to 3%.

This is stated in the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects (GEP) review, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The World Bank notes that in 2021, Ukraine's gross domestic product may grow by 3%, and in 2022 - by 3.1%.

The October forecast of the World Bank noted that Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 could reach 1.5%.

At that, the forecast for a fall in Ukraine's GDP for 2020 is retained at 5.5%.

The World Bank expects that the slowdown in GDP growth in 2022 will occur due to the slowdown in the implementation of structural reforms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October the World Bank downgraded the forecast for Ukraine's GDP fall by 2 percentage points to 5.5% in 2020.

In April 2020, the World Bank predicted a 3.5% drop in Ukraine's GDP with inflation of 8.9% in 2020.

