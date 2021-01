IMF Mission To Resume Review Of Stand-By Loan Agreement With Ukraine On January 11 – Yermak Adviser Mylovanov

A mission from the International Monetary Fund will resume its review of the Stand-By loan program for Ukraine on January 11.

Former economy minister Tymofii Mylovanov, who is an adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine’s head Andrii Yermak, announced this on the Ukraina 24 television channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I think a lot will depend on how the [IMF] mission goes. The mission will resume its work on January 11. The mission will work via Zoom. This means that their experts and ours will discuss the terms of the program," he said.

According to Mylovanov, the Constitutional Court’s decisions and anti-corruption issues could cause difficulties.

"It may be necessary to pass a law or several laws along the way. This (an IMF loan tranche) may be delayed until the laws are passed," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an IMF mission performed the first review of the Stand-By loan program from December 21 to 23.

Before that, an IMF mission last visited Ukraine in November 2019.

