Accident Considered To Be Preliminary Reason For Death Of Son Of Ex-Head Of Ukrop Party Korban In Dnipropetrov

An accident is considered to be a preliminary reason for the death of Lev Korban, a son of former leader of the UKROP (Ukrainian Patriots Association) party / former deputy chairperson of the Dnipro Regional State Administration, Hennadii Korban, in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, son of former leader of the UKROP (Ukrainian Patriots Association) party / ex-deputy chairperson of the Dnipro Regional State Administration, Hennadii Korban, has been killed as a result of an accident with an ATV in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Korban’s son was 16.

Besides, the accident took life of his girlfriend.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled there was a fact of human rights infringement during the detention of Hennadii Korban in October 2015.

