Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, is expecting the first lot of the Covid-19 vaccine by Sinovac Biotech (China) in February.

The minister has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the first lot of 700,000 doses will be available 30 days after the registration of the vaccine in the People's Republic of China.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Health Minister / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, said that the first lot of the Chinese vaccine is being expected before mid-March.

On January 5, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 6,911 over January 4 to 1,090,496, and the number of deaths increased by 228 over January 4 to 19,357; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 29.6%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 12.9%.

According to the report, as at the morning of January 6, there were 1,090,496 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 19,357 lethal cases; besides, 761,898 people had recovered.

On January 5, a total of 6,911 new cases of the disease were recorded, 228 people died, and 14,490 people recovered.

Therefore, as at January 5, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (6,911 vs 14,490).

As at the morning of January 6, the overall number of those, who are staying ill with the Covid-19 (less the recovered and died) made 309,241, down 2.5% over January 5.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (115,300), Odesa region (73,950), and Kharkiv region (71,213).

