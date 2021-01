In December 2020, the revenue target of the state budget for 2020 was exceeded by 16.6% or UAH 18.6 billion.

This follows from the data provided by the State Treasury Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In December, the revenue of the state budget was UAH 130.895 billion, the target being UAH 112.253 billion.

Respectively, in December, the state budget revenue target was fulfilled at a surplus of UAH 18.642 billion.

Revenue of the general fund of the state budget in December made UAH 71.677 billion at a target of UAH 56.163 billion; and revenue of the special fund of the state budget was UAH 59.218 billion (UAH 56.089 billion).

In 2020, the state budget revenue target was exceeded by 1.5%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion, and EUR 387 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

