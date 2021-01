The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has received a lawsuit demanding cancelation of the lockdown that is planned for January 8-25 and the requirement to wear a mask.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv is being asked to stop the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 1236 of December 9, 2020 that extended the quarantine until February 28, 2021 and imposed additional restrictions from January 8 to January 25, 2021," the statement reads.

In particular, the plaintiff is asking the court to suspend the quarantine/lockdown pending a decision on the merits of the lawsuit and prohibit institutions and organizations of all ownership forms throughout Ukraine to demand that people wear masks.

The plaintiff’s other demands include prohibition of any restriction, cancellation, or narrowing of constitutionally protected human rights without the introduction of martial law or a state of emergency in Ukraine pending a decision on this case.

The court is currently deciding whether there are legal grounds to take measures to secure the claim.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv recently registered seven lawsuits demanding cancelation of the "weekend quarantine."

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources