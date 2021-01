The Medical Procurement of Ukraine state enterprise states the blocking of its activities due to the non-approval by the Ministry of Health of the temporary plan for the use of budget funds in 2021.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the state enterprise.

"Since the beginning of 2021, the Medical Procurement of Ukraine state enterprise has no funding to carry out its operational activities. The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has not approved a temporary plan for the use of budgetary funds for 2021, which was sent in advance to the Ministry of Health. Without approval of financial support from the Ministry of Health from the beginning January 2021, the work of the SE is blocked," the statement reads.

In this regard, the Medical Procurement of Ukraine does not have the right to accept and unload medicines purchased at the expense of the state budget under the programs of the Ministry of Health, including personal protective equipment and goods purchased to counter COVID-19 (protective suits and gowns, masks, express-tests for the determination of the antigen of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2).

Besides, the SE cannot continue to collect information on the balances of medical goods in the field, as well as collect the data necessary to generate national statistics on countering COVID-19; carry out posting and accounting of goods, provide account statements for counterparties, generate reports on the implementation of budget programs and close prepayments for the State Treasury Service; sign and exchange documents with a logistics partner, suppliers, the State Treasury Service, the Ministry of Health and other structures with which the company interacts in operational activities.

"We appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Health and all government agencies involved in this process. Documents such as the nomenclature of goods for procurement, passports of budget programs and a plan for the use of budget funds for 2021, which, among other things, ensure the operational activities of the enterprise, should be approved without delay," the statement underlines.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health has ensured the supply of drugs in the amount of UAH 6.5 billion in 2020.

In December, the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) asked Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to help the Minister of Health, Maksym Stepanov, submit a draft resolution that should ensure payments under the medical guarantee program in January-March 2021.

