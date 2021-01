The National Police sent the records of possible customers of the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet for a phonoscopic examination.

The press service of the authority has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The audio recording, which was received by the National Police of Ukraine, has already been sent for a phonoscopic examination," the statement reads.

It is noted that the police are interested in obtaining additional information, which may concern those who ordered the murder of Sheremet.

To do this, it is necessary to conduct appropriate investigative actions in relation to the person who is the manager of the sound recording - the former employee of the Belarusian special forces Igor Makar.

"Since the manager of the recording is now in the territory of one of the countries of the European Union, in order to carry out the relevant investigative actions, it is necessary to follow the procedures of international legal assistance. A joint group of employees of the National Police and the Office of the Prosecutor General has already been formed, which is ready to travel to the country of residence of the owner of the recording in the near future," the statement reads.

Besides, the investigators of the National Police prepared Makar an official invitation to Ukraine to participate in investigative actions.

It is noted that he will receive the procedural status of a witness, and he will also be provided with proper protection.

"The case concerning the perpetrators of the murder of Pavel Sheremet is already being considered in court. The investigation has collected a full evidence base of the involvement of three accused in the commission of this crime. In the future, the decision will be made by the court. We note that the information received about the so-called "Belarusian trace" concerns exclusively the customers murder of a journalist, these materials are processed in a separate criminal proceeding. As the investigation previously reported, one of the motives for the commission of the crime may be the professional activities of the deceased, who has repeatedly criticized the authorities, including the authorities of Belarus. That is, the information that the pre-trial investigation body ignored this version does not correspond to reality," the National Police emphasizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police announced that it has received new information about possible customers for the murder of Sheremet.

The National Police will conduct investigative actions on the territory of Belarus in the case of the murder of Sheremet.

