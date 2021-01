President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared UAH 4.4 million of royalties from Kvartal 95.

This is evidenced by data in the Unified Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform State Functions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On January 4, Zelenskyy entered information on significant changes in the property status to the Register.

He pointed out that on December 30, 2020, he received UAH 1.048 million royalties from Kvartal 95 and another UAH 3.307 million from Kvartal 95 LLC.

Zelenskyy, in addition, declared that on December 30 he received an income of UAH 235,000 in the form of royalties from Kinostolytsia LLC.

The full income tax return for 2020 must be completed by the President by April.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 27, 2019, Zelenskyy declared that he received UAH 4 million 880,000 of royalties from Kvartal 95 and UAH 104,000 of compensation for using the trademark.

Zelenskyy declared UAH 15 million in income, his wife Olena - UAH 13.5 million in income for 2019.

