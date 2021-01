Ukraine To Pay About USD 1.7 Billion To IMF In 2021

In 2021, Ukraine will have to pay around USD 1.7 billion to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This follows from the data posted on the official website of the IMF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, in compliance with the 2021 schedule, Ukraine will have to pay 1,154.694 million in special drawing rights.

It is about USD 1.67 billion at the exchange rate of the National Bank of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in April 2014, the IMF approved a credit facility of USD 17.01 billion for Ukraine, and early in May, it provided the first tranche within the framework of its stand-by program worth overall USD 3.19 billion.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources