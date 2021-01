Court Cancels Arrest Of Trade Unions House And Other Property Of Trade Unions Federation

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has cancelled a ruling of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv that had arrested a number of real estate facilities used by the Trade Unions Federation, in particular, the Trade Unions House, October Palace [Zhovtnevyi Palats], a sanatorium in Koncha-Zaspa and some property on Trukhaniv Island in Kyiv within the framework of a case upon their unlawful alienation from the State Property Fund (SPF).

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has satisfied appeals of the head of the Trade Unions Federation and a representative of the Maidan Plaza business center, and cancelled the decision of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court arrested the property on November 3.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources