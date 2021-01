Children Ombudsperson Kuleba Receives No Complaints From Parents Of Children Engaged In A New Year's Address O

President’s Envoy for Children’s Rights, Mykola Kuleba, states that no one has submitted their complaints as for the participation of actor children in the December 31 New Year's address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kuleba said this in a comment to the Ukrainian News Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the LOT actor agency has refuted information on alleged selection of children actors for the President’s address.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources