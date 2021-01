Stepanov Believes That There Is Possibility Of Increase In Number Of Patients With Coronavirus After New Year

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov believes that there is a likelihood of an increase in the number of patients with coronavirus after the New Year holidays.

The press service of the Presidential Office has said this in a statement following the meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that in recent weeks in Ukraine, the number of patients with coronavirus infection COVID-19 is decreasing and the number of those who have recovered is growing.

"Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that today there are 22,802 people on hospitalization, and five weeks ago there were an average of 28,000-29,000. Health Minister Maksym Stepanov noted that there is also a decrease in the incidence of pneumonia in the country. During last week, 19,500 cases were recorded, while, for example, from November 9 to 15 - almost 39,000. At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Health believes that there is a possibility of an increase in the number of patients with coronavirus after the New Year holidays. Besides, an increase in seasonal incidence of influenza is expected,” the statement reads.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to comprehensively analyze the dynamics of the incidence of COVID-19 after the New Year celebrations.

At the moment in Ukraine there are 50,409 hospital beds equipped with oxygen supply sustems.

Now there are almost 35,000 free beds with oxygen supply systems.

In total, today there are almost 66,000 beds in the country for patients with coronavirus.

Zelenskyy also set the task of speeding up the creation of a register of vaccinated persons.

It is reported that the state continues negotiations on the supply of vaccines to Ukraine from COVID-19 with several foreign companies.

Besides, it is reported that in the near future the Cabinet of Ministers will adopt a resolution that will speed up payments to the families of medical workers who died during the response to COVID-19.

The head of the National Police Ihor Klimenko said that law enforcement officers drawn up 6,500 protocols for violation of the mask regime during the New Year's holidays.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 3, the number of detected cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19 in Ukraine increased by 4,158 to 1,078,251, the number of deaths from the disease - by 73 to 18,927.

