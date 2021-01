The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has launched an online store selling commemorative coins.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From January 4, 2021, the National Bank's numismatic products can be purchased online around the clock and seven days a week in the online store. Commemorative coins and souvenirs of the National Bank's mint available for sale in the online store will be sold at the retail price of the NBU," the statement reads.

It is noted that to complete a purchase, one must register, indicating last name and first name, as well as contact information.

After that, it will be possible to pay for the order with a payment card of any bank and arrange delivery.

Payment is possible exclusively in non-cash form with a payment card of the Prostir national payment system, Visa or MasterCard.

Delivery of orders throughout Ukraine will be carried out by the Nova Poshta express delivery company and the Ukrposhta joint-stock company.

Delivery times and conditions for receiving numismatic products correspond to the conditions of the company, the services of which the buyer will use.

Also, for additional convenience of customers, it is possible to issue orders at the pickup point.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the National Bank chose TAScombank as a distributor of commemorative coins and souvenir products.

